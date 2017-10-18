Ravenwood volleyball fights to reach state championship

By MADISON BROWDER

An all Williamson County Class AAA volleyball state championship is in place as Ravenwood and Brentwood prepare to face off for the title.

The Battle of the Woods final was cemented late on Wednesday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State when the Lady Raptors took down Collierville and Siegel in back-to-back matches.

Ravenwood’s road to get to this point was longer than they hoped for after a loss to Collierville in the first round of the tournament sent them to the consolation bracket.

“I think losing that match makes the girls so much more appreciative of where we are right now,” Ravenwood head coach Abbey West said. “When we did lose that, they knew that they had a long road to get to Thursday. All I told them was this is where you find out what you’re made of.”

Ravenwood and Brentwood will take on each other for the fifth time this season in the state championship final at MTSU on Thursday at 3 p.m.

In a must-win scenario, the Lady Raptors notched a late-night 3-0 victory against Tennessee High School Tuesday to ensure they would play in the hunt.

Their first matchup Wednesday ended in a 3-2 win against Hardin Valley.

Following a short break, Ravenwood took the court for the fourth time in a little over 24 hours to take down Collierville in a 3-0 payback match.

The Lady Raptors immediately turned around and faced a scrappy Siegel program, beating the Lady Stars 3-0 to secure the title berth.

While fatigue might be setting in for the Lady Raptors, they refuse to take for granted the position they’re in now.

“We’re exhausted,” senior Victoria Cerino said. “But we all just pushed through even though how tired we are. We just worked together, pushed each other up, and that’s the best thing you could possibly do in these types of games.”

For Cerino, this victory hits particularly close to home as she is following in the footsteps of her sisters.

“Both of my two sisters have been able to go to state,” she said. “This is my chance, so it’s really exciting.”

The Lady Bruins have won 15 straight matches against Ravenwood since their 3-1 victory in the 2013 Class AAA state title game.