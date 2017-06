By CHIP CIRILLO

Ravenwood midfielder Karlie Paschall, a Duke signee and all-American, was named Gatorade Tennessee Girls Soccer Player of the Year on Monday .

The recent graduate also won the award as a sophomore.

Paschall had 18 goals and 13 assists during her senior season.

Duke (15-5-3) made it to the NCAA quarterfinals last season.

Paschall also was named to The Tennessee State Soccer Association 2017 Hall of Fame as a member of the Tennessee Soccer Club’s U18 girls team.