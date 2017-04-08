Realtor Campbell hosts clients with hot chicken and a DeLorean

Jane Campbell of Keller Williams Realty in Franklin hosted her team’s 3rd Annual Client Appreciation Day on Saturday, April 1 at Granny White Park in Brentwood.

The event for longtime clients and friends of the Jane Campbell Team featured Nashville’s Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, music by Dandy DJ and fun games, a photobooth, photo op with Campbell’s DeLorean and a beautiful afternoon in the park.

The event was also sponsored by several vendors including Scott Layden of NFM Lending, Richard Acree with HABITEC Home Inspections, Karen Hattan with Homes by Hattan, Erika McMurtrey with Lu La Roe and Jenn Mize with Lipsense provided giveaways and gift certificates including City Winery, interior decorators, etc. for an onsite raffle.

This annual event is a staple for Campbell’s Team to build strong, lasting relationships with their clients and celebrate the success of the year.

“I always enjoy seeing my clients at this event every year so that I can catch up with their lives in their new homes,” Campbell said.