Realtor Chip Kerr leaving Crye-Leike to start his own firm

Longtime Williamson County Realtor and former president of the Williamson County Association of Realtors® Chip Kerr announced on Thursday that he is leaving his position as managing broker at the Brentwood office of Crye-Leike Realtors to form Kerr & Co Realty.

The new Cool Springs-based real estate firm will serve residential and commercial customers, and Kerr expects more announcements soon about other agents joining the firm.

“This is the next logical step in the evolution of my career in real estate,” said Kerr. “I’d like to thank everyone at Crye-Leike Realtors; it’s been a long and successful association.”

Chip Kerr is a native of Middle Tennessee and Williamson County, alum of Brentwood High School and University of Tennessee, and is recognized as a leader in the real estate industry. He has been a licensed real estate professional for over 18 years, and during that time has closed over 800 transactions valued at more than $280 million. Kerr has ranked in the top 20 agents in Middle Tennessee several times. He is also a Tennessee Real Estate Commission approved class instructor.

“Kerr & Co Realty will provide full-service, highly-professional real estate services with some of the most knowledgeable and experienced real estate professionals in the business,” added Kerr. “Our company is a new firm, but its agents – including many of the area’s top-performers – will be very familiar.”

The new firm has established a website at KerrandCoRealty.com, and can be reached by calling (615) 905-1408.