Realtor Dick Williams named Crye-Leike managing broker

Richard “Dick” Williams has been named managing broker of

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services’ Brentwood branch office, located at 5111 Maryland Way in Brentwood.

Crye-Leike’s Brentwood branch office is one of 21-company- owned and franchise offices in Middle Tennessee, serving buyers and sellers in and around Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

A multi-million dollar producer and Brentwood resident, Williams is responsible for the recruitment, training and management of the office’s sales associates. He joined Crye-Leike in 2003 as an affiliate broker, and earned his broker’s license in 2009. Prior to joining Crye-Leike, Williams worked in broadcast television for 34 years, where he managed television stations in several of the largest markets in America, including Washington, D.C.; Seattle, Atlanta, Portland, and Nashville.

“The extensive training offered by Crye-Leike is what’s keeping me and our agents on the cutting edge of what’s happening in the real estate business, including technology and market trends,” he said. “In growing the agent team, I plan to build upon that foundation by bringing in a mix of experienced

agents and newer agents who have gotten a taste of success and are driven that way.”

In addition to his management role, Williams continues to help single-family home buyers and sellers list and sell their residential properties as a real estate team with his wife, Judy. Together as a marketing powerhouse since 2010, they have consistently been ranked by Crye-Leike as its No. 1 team

producer in Middle Tennessee for the No. 1 real estate company in Middle Tennessee.

“With Dick’s 14 years of real estate experience in the area and his extensive management experience of over 22 years, combined with his successful sales track record, we are confident that he will help grow and develop our Brentwood agent force. We are excited to have him in this expanded role,” said Harold E. Crye, co-founder and chief executive officer of Crye-Leike, Inc.

To learn more about a sales career in real estate with Crye-Leike in Brentwood, visit www.crye-leike.com/careers/, or contact Managing Broker Dick Williams at (615) 373-2044, or dick.williams@crye-leike.com.