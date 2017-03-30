Realtors group hires executive vice president from Illinois

The Williamson County Association of REALTORS® has hired Rob Wigton as its new executive vice president effective May 1, 2017, according to an announcement by 2017 WCAR President Lisa Wurth.

“It is an absolute pleasure to have Rob joining WCAR as our new executive vice president,” Wurth said. “His experience, focus, education, energy, commitment and personality match extremely well with what both the WCAR board of directors and search committee identified as expectations at the beginning of this process. We welcome him to the association, and to the community.”

“WCAR has been more intentional and thorough in our search for the right person to fill this important position than ever before,” Wurth said. “We were fortunate to have the services of the Center for Nonprofit Management to support the efforts of our search committee.”

“It has been a pleasure to connect with the WCAR leadership and search committee through the interview process,” said Wigton. “Their passion for excellence in serving the members of the association, as well as the community, is very clear. I am looking forward to helping WCAR grow in areas of service such as professional development, advocacy, community service and communication. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity.”

Wigton has more than 22 years of experience in various parts of the real estate profession. That includes having served as the CEO of both a state and local association. He was the CEO of the Nevada Association of REALTORS® from 2009-2013 and was most recently the CEO of the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS® in Glen Carbon, Ill., outside of St. Louis, Mo. He also has 14 years as a top-producing agent and was named REALTOR® of the Year at both the local and state levels.

Wigton is a graduate of The University of Jamestown in North Dakota and did post-

graduate work in communications and journalism at North Dakota State University. He has earned the REALTOR® Certified Executive (RCE) designation and a Certificate in Non-Profit Association Management from the University of Chicago.

‘The WCAR board of directors, on behalf of the entire membership, is very appreciative of the hard work and long hours invested by the search committee in this process. They have done us all a great service, as the board unanimously and enthusiastically accepted their recommendation,” Wurth said.