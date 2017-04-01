Rec Center offers “Parents Night Out” during Franklin Art Scene on Friday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is pleased to announce a Parents’ Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7,

Kids ages 4 to 11 will have fun in special Kids’ CreArtivity Crawl classes at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. while their parents enjoy a kid-free evening at the monthly Franklin Art Scene event (www.downtownfranklin.com) or other destination.

Ages 4 to 7 will spend the evening creating inspired art pieces through drawing, painting sculpting and more (#8843). Kids ages 7 to 11 will enjoy art games, cartooning and painting with pastels, oil pastels, watercolor paints and more (#8587). The class fee is $20 per child, plus a $5 supply fee payable to the instructor. Please bring a peanut free snack to class. All registration is on-line at www.wcparksandrec.com.

Franklin Art Scene is an event in Historic Downtown Franklin on the first Friday of each month. Original art is displayed in galleries, shops and restaurants, which often offer refreshments and live music.