Rec Centers offer sports camps in Brentwood, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill

Registration is now open for summer sports camps for kids ages 7-13 from June 5 through July 28.

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will offer camps at several locations in Brentwood, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill. All are open to the public, and anyone may register and participate. Camps are $65 each and meet 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted.

SPRING HILL

Volleyball (June 5-9) and basketball (July 10-14) will be offered at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.

FRANKLIN

In Franklin, two basketball, one table tennis and two volleyball camps will be offered at Academy Park Gym, 120 Everbright St. Two tennis camps will be held at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., and soccer camp will be at the Robert A. Ring Indoor Arena, 1878 Downs Blvd.

Academy Park Gym, 120 Everbright Ave., will also host six basketball skills camps with former WNBA star Karen Booker ($50 for two hours, ages 7-10 or 11-15).

BRENTWOOD

The Indoor Arena at Crockett Park, 1485 Volunteer Pkwy. in Brentwood will offer Flag Football, June 5-9 or July 10-14; Tiny Tots Soccer ($35), June 12-16 or July 17-21; Better Golf Academy ($200), June 12-16 or July 17-21.

NOLENSVILLE

In Nolensville, choose basketball, June 12-16 or volleyball, July 17-21 (levels: 2nd -4th grade, or 5th -8th grade). Table tennis for 2nd -8th graders will be offered June 12-16. Camps will be held at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd. or area schools.

Additional camp details and on-line registration are available at: www.wcparksandrec.com.