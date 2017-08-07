Records show financial issues led to Happy Tales closure

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Happy Tales Humane has closed its doors and a snapshot of its financial figures shows the reasons why.

Three out of four years of available financial figures show the animal shelter ran in the red with two of the years in double digit deficits. In 2015, the animal shelter recorded a loss of more than $83,000, according to publicly available non-profit tax returns.

Debbie Cure, the former executive director of Happy Tales Humane, could not be reached for comment. Also, emails to the chairman of the board were not returned.

The animal shelter shut its doors within the last few weeks at Berry Farms. Its Facebook page and website have also been shut down, and the telephone number no longer works.

It was founded in 1996 as a no-kill, nonprofit animal shelter. In 2000, it moved into The Factory and then three years ago, it moved into Berry Farms.

Now only a note is on the door of the storefront thanking the community at Berry Farms.

Tax returns from 2013 through 2015 show some monetary struggles. Besides the loss in 2015, the shelter recorded $3,500 lost in 2014 and almost $42,000 lost in 2012. The shelter recorded a gain of $959 in 2013.

Records show that around the time it moved from The Factory to Berry Farms rent more than doubled from $43,652 to almost $95,000. Shelter supplies and veterinary services also almost doubled, records show.

In 2014, the shelter paid $33,658 in veterinary services and the following year paid $63,381 for the services.

But, during this four-year period, contributions and revenue were going down as expenses went up.

In 2012 the shelter recorded revenue of $340,000 with expenses at $383,074. In 2013, revenue was $350,000 with expenses of 348,795. In 2014, they brought in 316,000 and spent 320,071. Lastly in 2015, they made $320,000 and expenses were $407,265.

It is unclear whether Happy Tales will ever reopen.

