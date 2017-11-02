Red Cross announces local blood drives to combat holiday donation decline

After a busy summer, the American Red Cross is preparing for the holidays with blood drives to keep blood banks stocked. Photo by Chuck Haupt for the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations throughout the holiday season, scheduling dozens of blood drives across Middle Tennessee in the month of November.

The Red Cross is encouraging good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need, according to a release.

While every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood donation, the organization experiences a decline in donations from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel, the Red Cross reports. However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing life-saving transfusions.

Mike Healey’s son was born prematurely, weighing 3 pounds, and immediately needed blood.

“I gave blood the next day and have done it 56 times since then,” Healey said. Though Healey’s son spent his first 49 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit, he has thrived and is now a healthy, 10-year-old little league baseball player.

“I will never forget whoever selflessly gave blood for my son.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30

Gateway Assembly of God, 1642 Highway 12 S. Ashland City

11/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave. Nashville

11/16/2017: 9:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

11/17/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/18/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

11/20/2017: 9:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

11/21/2017: 9:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

11/22/2017: 9:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

11/24/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/25/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

11/27/2017: 9:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

11/28/2017: 9:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

11/29/2017: 9:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

11/30/2017: 9:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

11/19/2017: 8 a.m. – noon

11/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. – noon

11/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11/26/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

11/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

11/22/2017: 8 a.m. – noon

11/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11/17/2017: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/18/2017: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/19/2017: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/20/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

11/24/2017: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/26/2017: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

11/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11/19/2017: 8 a.m. – noon

11/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11/19/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11/26/2017: 8 a.m. – noon

11/27/2017: 2 – 6 p.m.

11/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

11/21/2017: noon – 4 p.m.

11/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. – noon

11/21/2017: 2 – 8 p.m.

11/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/30/2017: 1 – 7 p.m.

11/20/2017: noon – 4 p.m.

11/26/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11/27/2017: 3 – 7 p.m.

11/28/2017: 3 – 7 p.m.

11/30/2017: 12:30 – 6 p.m.

11/22/2017: noon – 4 p.m.

11/24/2017: noon – 4 p.m.

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).