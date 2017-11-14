Red Cross blood drive at Lotz House to commemorate bloody battle

Lotz House historic site once again is partnering with the American Red Cross for the fifth annual blood drive on Nov. 25, commemorating the 153nd anniversary of the Battle of Franklin.

In addition to the blood drive, the Lotz House will host its Living History Day on Nov. 25 and will offer one of two battlefield walking tours to honor the anniversary of the Battle of Franklin. These tours will occur on Nov. 25 and

Nov. 30, led by Civil War historians Thomas Y. Cartwright and Jamie Gillum.

Living History Day includes historians from the Living History Corp that will provide entertaining learning opportunities for the entire family. The reenactors will portray various branches of service including infantry, medical staff and the United States Colored Troops.

“The Battle of Franklin was integral to this history of the Lotz House and the City of Franklin, so it seems fitting that we should honor the anniversary and the lives lost by saving the lives of others,” said J.T. Thompson, Lotz House executive director. “We’re honored to host the blood drive again this year while educating the community on the history of this battle.”

About 1,750 Confederate soldiers were killed and 3,800 were put out of action due to serious wounds during the Battle of Franklin. 189 Union soldiers died, 1,034 suffered serious wounds and 1,104 were marked as missing as the Union troops withdrew to Nashville. The Lotz House was turned into a makeshift hospital to help the injured.

The Lotz House holds the blood drive to honor the memory of the lives that were lost and to help those currently in their own battle.

The blood drive will occur on the Lotz House property at 1111 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tenn. from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Everyone who attempts to give will receive a voucher for a free tour of the historic home.

Living History Day events are free and open to the public. The battlefield walking tours are available on Nov. 25 and Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – noon and cost $30 per person. Reservations are required by calling the Lotz House at 615-790-7190 or emailing jtt@lotzhouse.com. Tickets are limited.