American Red Cross warns of critical blood shortage

About 61,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than expected were received by the American Red Cross in the past two months, according to a news release.

As a result, the Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for donations, which are critically needed to ensure patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

The blood donation shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations at all for more than four days.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Tiffany Taylor, external communications manager of the Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

Blood shortages often worsen around Independence Day due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gathering, and this year is no exception.

Nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled during the Independence Day week than the weeks before and after the holiday.

Overall, the summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities. In a recent survey of Red Cross blood donors, more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them occurring the weeks before and after Independence Day.

New donors and those who haven’t given in a while are especially encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year due in part to schools – where blood drives are held and where new donors give – being out of session during the summer months.

Because of generous donors, the Red Cross is able to provide blood products to patients like six-year-old Elli Creecy of Lawrenceburg. When Elli was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumor, a mass of cancer cells in kidney tissue, her family learned firsthand how important blood donations could be.

Since her diagnosis in April 2016, Elli has had surgery to remove the tumor and one of her kidneys. She received one pint of blood while completing chemotherapy treatments. Today, Elli is only receiving routine checkups to ensure her cancer stays in remission.

Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country.

Donors will can give blood at the following locations in the Brentwood, Franklin and Nolensville area in the coming days: