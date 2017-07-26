Red Cross still in midst of critical blood shortage

Earlier this month the Brentwood Home Page ran a story about a critical blood shortage that the American Red Cross was facing.

Several weeks later, that blood shortage is still ongoing, according to Red Cross news release.

The release states that thousands of people have given, but in many cases donations are not coming in as quickly as they are going out to hospitals.

The Red Cross currently has less than a five-day blood supply on hand. It tries to always maintain a five-day supply to keep up with daily needs as well as to be prepared in case of an emergency situation that requires significant amounts of donated blood.

“The Red Cross continues to have an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now and help save patient lives,” Tiffany Taylor, external communications manager of the Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region, said. “We are grateful for those who have already stepped up this summer to give and want to remind those who are eligible that hospital patients are still counting on them to roll up a sleeve.”

In the U.S., every two seconds someone like Ray Poulin needs blood or platelets. Poulin’s liver and kidneys failed following a serious blood infection. The situation became urgent when his liver hemorrhaged. He was given a 10 percent chance of survival. After receiving 77 units of blood, Poulin defied the odds.

“There was a lot that went into saving my life, but if the blood wasn’t available when I needed it, I wouldn’t be here today,” Poulin said.

Blood and platelets are needed for many different reasons. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

The Red Cross is currently seeking all blood types. So great is the need that if you donate between July 25 and Aug. 31 the Red Cross will email you a $5 Target gift card.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce wait times.

Here are a list of nearby places that you can donate in the next couple of weeks:

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

8/2/2017: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

HCTec Partners, 5106 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027

8/7/2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Churchill Mortgage, 761 Old Hickory Blvd., Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027

8/10/2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

8/13/2017: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fairview Middle School, 7200 Cumberland Drive, Fairview, TN 37062

7/28/2017: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oak Valley Baptist Church, 1161 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

7/31/2017: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prairie Life Fitness, 300 Shingle Way, Franklin, TN 37067

8/1/2017: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NHC Place at Cool Springs, 211 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067

8/3/2017: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lancelot Culdesac, 103 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

8/4/2017: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

McKay’s Mill Home Owners Association, 1215 Habersham Way, Franklin, TN 37067

8/8/2017: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

City Hall, 109 Third Ave. S., Franklin, TN 37064

8/9/2017: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064

8/9/2017: noon to 6 p.m.

Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064

8/14/2017: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.