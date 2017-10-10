REGION VOLLEYBALL: Brentwood sweeps Ravenwood for title; Nolensville earns sub-state berth

VOLLEYBALL

Region 6-AAA Championship

Brentwood 3 vs. Ravenwood 0

The Brentwood Lady Bruins swept Ravenwood 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 to capture the Region 6-AAA title at Hillsboro Tuesday.

Logan Eggleston racked up 24 kills, 9 digs and a block in the win, while Tori Carpenter had 35 assists, three kills, three digs and two aces.

Brentwood swept Dickson County earlier in the evening to secure the championship berth, while Ravenwood swept Hillsboro.

Brentwood will take on Region 5-AAA runner-up Beech in a sub-state matchup Thursday. Ravenwood will travel to take on Station Camp. The winners of both games advance to the Class AAA state tournament.

Region 5-AA Championship

Hume Fogg 3 at Nolensville 1

After clinching a Class AA sub-state berth with a sweep of Martin Luther King Magnet in the Region 5-AA semifinals, the Nolensville Knights fell in the region championship 3-1 against Hume Fogg.

Nolensville will travel to battle Portland for a Class AA state tournament berth Thursday.

Brentwood Academy 3 vs. Pope John Paul II 0

BA took down Pope John Paul II 25-14, 25-8, 25-9 in the first round of the Division II-AA tournament Tuesday.