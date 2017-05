BASEBALL

Region 6-AA Semifinals

Creek Wood 2 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 3

CPA’s baseball team earned a Class AA sectional berth with a 3-2 win over Creek Wood Monday. The Lions will battle Spring Hill for the Region 6-AA title later this week.

SOCCER

Region 6-AAA Semifinal

Antioch 4 at Ravenwood 3 (2 OT)