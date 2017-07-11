July 11, 2017

Register by Monday for Brentwood, Franklin fall coed flag football leagues

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Registration ends July 19 for the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall 2017 coed youth flag football leagues (ages 5-13) played at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park, 1485 Volunteer Pkwy., Brentwood, and the Robert A. Ring Arena, 1878 Downs Blvd. in Franklin.

The cost is $85 per player, and all registration is online at www.wcparksandrec.com. There will be teams for ages 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-13. Individuals should register ($85 per player) in their age group and at the location they want.

There will an evaluation day at each location: Franklin evaluations will be 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 22 at Robert A. Ring Arena, 1878 Downs Blvd.; and Brentwood evaluations are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park, 1485 Volunteer Pkwy. Make up evaluations (for both locations) will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park. All coaches (both locations) will meet for the draft from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park. The season will be Aug. 7-Nov. 4.

Read more about the evaluation/draft process and placement at www.wcparksandrec.com. For more information, contact Dustin Adams at (615) 377-6530, ext. 3 or DustinA@williamson-tn.org.

