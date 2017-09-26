Registration has opened for 2017 Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run

GRACEWORKS MINISTRIES

Early Bird registration has started for the Thanksgiving morning GraceWorks Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run on Nov. 23.

Runners may burn some calories before Thanksgiving dinner and will help struggling families at the same time.

Proceeds go to help GraceWorks to assist your Williamson County neighbors who need food, clothing help with rent and utility bills and seasonal necessities such as school supplies, Christmas gifts and more.

Now in its 17th year, the run is designed for families as well as serious runners wanting a certified course to train for longer races. Last year, 3,324 trotters competed in the event, the largest stand-alone 5K in Middle Tennessee.

The 5K, which is run on a USATF certified course, will begin at 8 a.m. at the D1 Campus, 7115 S. Springs Dr., just south of CoolSprings Galleria. Participants run or walk throughout the Cool Springs area. The Fun Run for ages 9 and younger starts at 9 a.m.

Early Bird registration fees for the 5K through Oct. 31 are $30. Online registration is available at www.TurkeyTrotFranklin.com. A team/family discount is $5 off each additional participant after the first two are registered. To qualify for the discount, all team members must register online at the same time. The price for the Fun Run for ages 9 and younger is $12.50.

T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 2,500 registered runners. The first 200 Fun Run registrants will receive a t-shirt and a prize.

The cost increases to $40 from Nov. 1-20. Registration Nov. 22 and 23 is at D1 Sports, and the cost goes to $45. The price for the Fun Run is $10.

GraceWorks was founded in 1995 by a group of local residents and faith leaders looking to find a way to provide immediate and long-term resources to our neighbors in need.

The community-wide event raises money for GraceWorks, which provides immediate and long-term resources for Williamson County families in need. In 2016, GraceWorks served families a total of 46,665 times with help valued at $5.2 million. More than $1.6 million was distributed in food alone.

Sponsorships are also available. More information about registration, sponsorships and the event itself are available at www.turkeytrotfranklin.com.