Registration now open for fall adult softball leagues

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Registration is now open for Williamson County Parks and Recreation adult softball leagues for the 2017 Fall season which begins in late August.

Returning teams have priority through July 6.

Open registration is July 7-August 4. Late registration ends August 14, 2017 (additional fee added). Team registration is available on-line at www.wcparksandrec.com.

Registration includes Men’s and Coed divisions playing at Fieldstone Park, Granny White Park, Bethesda and Nolensville (all double headers). League fees are $515 per team at Fieldstone Park and Granny White; $465 at Bethesda and Nolensville. There will be a seven-week season from August through October followed by a single elimination tournament.

For additional information, contact Chris Gravlee at (615) 370-3471, ext. 2114 or ChristopherG@williamson-tn.org.