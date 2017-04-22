Registration opens for men’s indoor soccer league at Crockett Park

On-line registration has opened for a summer men’s indoor soccer league, according to an announcement from the Athletics Division of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department.

The league will play on Thursday nights, June 1-July 20. The team registration fee is $400.

Matches will be played at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park, 1485 Volunteer Pkwy. in Brentwood. A maximum of 6 teams will be accepted, and the season will be a round robin format concluding with a single elimination tournament. Registration is open until the league is full at www.wcparksandrec.com.

For more information, contact Daniele Stewart at (615) 377-6530, ext. 2, or Danieles@williamson-tn.org.