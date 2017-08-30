Remnants of Hurricane Harvey expected to hit Middle Tennessee today

WEATHER ALERT brought to you by Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

By BROOKE WANSER

While Texas and Louisiana continue to feel the brunt of Hurricane Harvey’s wrath, Middle Tennesseans will experience rainfall and possible flooding within the next three days.

Tim Harvey, the emergency management program manager at Williamson County’s Public Safety Center, said the county is gearing up for four to six inches of rain within the next two to three days.

“There’s gonna be some local flooding in our low-lying areas,” Harvey said, but, “we’ll be monitoring that pretty steadily.”

Harvey also said signage would be posted, if warranted, and roads would be checked regularly.

The National Weather service has issued a potential flood outlook for the Nashville area. The first wave of rain is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. The second wave of rain, anticipated Thursday through Friday evening, is expected to be the heaviest.

The release warns of flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage during the second wave of precipitation. For the most updated information, check the National Weather Service website.