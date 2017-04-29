Renaissance students will play, and display at Art Scene

Students from Renaissance High School will showcase their artwork and perform live original music during next month’s Franklin Art Scene, the free monthly art crawl in downtown Franklin on Friday, May 5.

Proceeds from the sale of the artwork and student produced CDs will benefit the Davis House Child Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization that serves children and their families dealing with sexual or severe physical abuse in Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties. The art show will take place at the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, located at 435 Main St.

In addition, works by Franklin High School student, Ashlyn Joy “AJ” Anderson, will be on display at the The Cellar On Main, located at 344 Main St. Ashlyn has experimented with many mediums, but most of her work is in colored pencil, acrylic, ink, charcoal, and watercolor. Being a “foodie,” she enjoys painting fruits and vegetables as well as portraits, pets, and landscapes.

The Art Scene Trolley, sponsored by Genesis of Cool Springs, will run throughout the 16-block historic downtown district, allowing art lovers to hop on and off at the participating locations, including:

● Bagbey House, located at 134 4th Ave N, will showcase local artist Jennifer Wilson, who creates textured paintings.

● Boutique MMM, at 238 Public Square, will showcase original paintings, painted in plein air by artist Jay Holobach.

● Danita’s Children, located at 201 5th Ave S, will feature works by plein air artist JoEllen, in addition to hand-scripted painting by Erika Kirpal.

● Gallery 202, located at 202 2nd Ave S, will host self-taught artist, Michael Hooper. He says his work is sometimes folk, impressionism or surreal, but always my interpretation of what’s in his head. Hooper’s work varies in a wide range of mediums, including paintings on wood and paper mache sculptures.

● Hope Church, at 137 4th Ave S, will showcase works by Tessa, an artist inspired by the elements of Southern style and nature combined. She works with mediums of chalk, pencil, pen and ink. Her designs can be found on canvas as well as repurposed wood, in an effort to create unique pieces that truly captivate each theme she explores.

● Imaginebox Emporium, located at 311 North Margin Street, will feature original illustrations by Cory Basil. His work is created using multiple mediums, including watercolor, oil and gauche. In addition to his various original sculpture works, high-quality art prints, and published works of literature and poetry, he also creates fully unique and reflective commissioned pieces.

● Parks Realty, located at 415 Main St, will host popular landscape artist, James Redding. He is well known for the intricate detail and unmistakable realism found in his paintings. Redding strives to capture and express the unique character of his subjects through a careful balance of composition, color, lighting, and mood.

● Savory Spice, 324 Main St, will host painter Michael L. Boyle. His work hangs in both public and private collections throughout the United States. He teaches Visual Art at Franklin High School, where he enjoys sharing his enthusiasm for the subject with his students.

● The Registry, located at 347 Main St, will host Carol Lea-Mord. Tired of teaching high school students from a mind-numbingly boring college textbook, Carol created her own text. Using her dog Nips as inspiration, she began each chapter by highlighting a design concept with a story and graphic illustration about Nips. Carol chairs the Fine Arts Department at Battle Ground Academy.

● The Williamson County Visitor Center, 400 Main St, will host self-taught artist Pam Brown. Each of her paintings is unique and one of a kind, just as humans are. In her work, she utilizes texture, flow, layers and bold colors.

● Wellspring Financial Solutions, at 517 Church Street, will highlight the work of native Tennessean and Franklin local, Pam Tyson. Following a successful career in business, Pam began pursuing her childhood passion of creating art by painting her journey through life. She seeks to capture and communicate the essence of her subject through a variety of media including acrylic, oil and watercolor.

● Williamson County Archives, located at 611 W Main St, will feature the O’More College of Design LetterPress.