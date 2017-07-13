Republican Annual Summer Dinner comes to “Big Red Barn” Saturday

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, state Sen. Mark Green, state Sen. Mae Beavers and gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee will be speaking on Saturday night at the annual Williamson County GOP Annual Summer Dinner at Little Creek Farms in eastern Williamson County.

The dinner in the Big Red Barn features barbecue and all the fixin’s, along with live music by the Austin Brothers Band featuring Sen. Jack Johnson.

A host of local State Representatives and several County Commissioners also will be on hand to socialize and to discuss the issues.

Tickets are $25 per person or $50 per family, at williamsongop.org/bbq.

Little Creek Farms is at 6731 Cool Springs Road, just south of State Route 840 in the Peytonsville community (with a Thompson’s Station address).

In addition to the Williamson County GOP, the Davidson County Republican Part is involved, as are the Republican Women of Williamson County, the Williamson County Young Republicans, the Williamson County Republican Career Women, and the Tennessee College Republican Committee.