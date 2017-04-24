Republican candidate for Governor of Tennessee heads off on 95-day campaign trail

By A.J. DUGGER

A hush came over the crowd as Republican Candidate for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee closed his eyes and led a prayer after a “Friends and Family Send-off Lunch” on Monday afternoon.

The event was held at 12:30 p.m. at the Cool Springs Cracker Barrel. It was organized to celebrate and support Lee as he leaves Williamson County to officially launch his campaign for Governor of Tennessee.

With friends, family and other well-wishers cheering him on, Lee and his wife, Maria, then left to go on a ’95 Counties, 95 Days RV Tour’ of Tennessee. Lee expects to visit every county in Tennessee with no exceptions. “This will be the most ‘aggressive’ campaign in Tennessee history,” he said in an interview before departing. “Nobody will outwork us. We will burn more seat leather than anybody!”

Lee is the CEO of Lee Company, a family-owned business that is currently the largest mechanical contractor in the state. Lee Company specializes in construction, full-service house work, plumbing, heating, and other work. His grandfather founded the company in 1944, and Lee became president in 1992 after buying the family business from his father.

“Rather than making life-changing work for Lee Co. employees, why not do life changing work for six and a half million Tennesseans?” said Lee.

Lee’s lack of political experience doesn’t bother him in the slightest. “My leadership experiences and my role as the CEO of Lee Co. have prepared me for this task,” said Lee. The candidate also explained that personal tragedies have inspired him. “I’ve endured tragedies that caused me to contemplate that life is short and there are very few things that matter, and I just want to be about those things. This led me to doing non-profit and life-changing work.”

Over the years, Lee has noticed something consistent in the state of Tennessee. “Everywhere Maria and I travel, [in Tennessee] people want the same things. They want jobs, they want their kid to have an education, and they want their neighborhood to be safe. Jobs, education, and public safety. Those are the things that are of most interest to me and what we’ll focus on.”

Lee is not going to in the spotlight as much as most politicians while on his RV tour. He is going deep into the communities to speak with farmers, educators, law enforcement officials, and others. Rather than making non-stop political appearances, he wants to get to know the people of Tennessee.

“Our goals is to hear the hearts of the people in the communities out there in the state and get their vision for their community and enhance our vision for the state. We expect to meet a wide variety of people,” he said.

Just after leading everyone in a quick prayer, Lee departed to visit Van Buren County. Tuesday morning he will be in Madison County and will spend the remainder of the day in Memphis.