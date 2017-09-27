Residential Solar Workshop to be presented next month in Brentwood

LightWave Solar will present a Residential Solar Workshop at the home of one of its customers in the Sonoma subdivision off Split Log Road in Brentwood.

The workshop is set for 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

The presentation will cover the following topics:

How a solar energy system works

Financial and environmental benefits of going solar

Case study and costs

Zero down loan option that makes going solar much more affordable for homeowners. Our loan allows homeowners to go solar with no money down and with no payments and no interest for 24 months!

Solar system tour with homeowner Greg Grant.

Get tickets and register for the free workshop HERE.