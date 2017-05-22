Residents not happy with Envision Franklin Plan amendment at Gateway Village

BY A.J. DUGGER III

The Envision Franklin Plan Amendment allowing more development on the east side of Franklin Road opposite of Gateway Village did not go over well with city residents during a neighborhood meeting on Monday evening in the City Hall board room.

The new layout revealed plans to convert property near Gateway Village south to Country Road into more of a multi-family residence zone with apartments on both sides of the road.

The main conflict of the evening came from Envision Franklin’s plan to change Grace Point Church into a residential or office space once it is sold.

“What was on everyone’s mind was the development of the church property and what happens next. Is it going to become a church or be something else?” said Paul Lebovitz, landscape architect. “The church is selling the property, so it’s going to go somewhere. Whoever buys it may not want it as a church.”

The thought of more apartments being built on that property disgusted some members of the audience. “They’re ruining the integrity of the property!” blurted one person. “How many apartments do we need? Should we tear the whole city down and build one big apartment?” asked another.

The Envision Plan was carefully written over a year and a half. The plan includes; neighborhood mixed-use, large lot residentual design concept, multi-family residential, and conservation.

If the Grace Point Church is bulldozed, Envision Franklin recommended putting 22 houses on the property, which did not go over well with those in attendance.

“What? 22 houses on a church property won’t work!” shouted one person.

One woman in the audience believes that despite what Envision Franklin says, something else will happen in place of the plan. “Once it’s proposed it may change. We get told one thing and then another happens,” she said to applause.

Andrew Orr, principal planner for the City of Franklin, announced that the Planning Commission will vote on the issue on June 22 at City Hall. “The agendas are posted one week in advance,” he said. “It’s open to the public. We definitely heard and understand the opinions and concerns we heard tonight.”