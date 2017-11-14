Resolution to put sale of Williamson Medical Center to public vote fails

By BROOKE WANSER

A vote to bring the sale of Williamson Medical Center to a public referendum failed during this week’s County Commission meeting.

The resolution requested the Tennessee General Assembly adopt an act which would allow the county commission to issue an advisory referendum, asking citizens to vote on selling Williamson Medical Center, which is a county-owned facility.

District 4 Commissioner Kathy Danner, who sponsored the resolution, made it clear in the meeting what she was asking for.

“This resolution is not a resolution declaring the hospital surplus. It’s not an opportunity to debate what we can and cannot do with the possible net proceeds of the sale of the hospital,” she said. “This resolution was meant to be an opportunity to get to end the debate and to let your constituents tell you how they feel about this.”

Danner compared the resolution on the hospital with the sales tax referendum which unanimously passed earlier in the meeting.

“If it fails, this issue is just going to go on and on,” she said. “The people of this county are just not going to endure a year over year property tax increase.”

Danner cautioned the commissioners that their voting records would be made available to constituents for the election next fall. “If this fails, they’re going to say, ‘So you wanted my opinion for the sales tax referendum, but not on what to do on the hospital?’”

Danner, who has been on the commission for seven years, pointed out that many commissioners have ties to Williamson Medical, including District 12 Commissioner Steve Smith, who is the Williamson Medical Center Foundation director. Danner then asked that any commissioner with a connection to the hospital abstain from voting.

Commissioner Sherri Clark asked for an amendment to the resolution allowing for a feasibility study on the hospital. The amendment failed, with nine commissioners for it and 15 against. The original resolution failed, as five commissioners voted for it and 19 voted against it.

The vote for a feasibility study in the case of @Williamson_Med fails, 9-15. Commissioners are now arguing against the sale of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/T5PBCORR3t — Franklin Home Page (@franklinhomepg) November 14, 2017

Several commissioners pointed out if the hospital were to be sold, law states the proceeds would have to be placed in a fund to further the health of Williamson County citizens.

District 5 Commissioner Tommy Little said if the hospital were to be sold, the money would be placed in a fund to be overseen by an independent board.

“If we vote to sell it, we will not have any control over those funds,” he said. “Until the law is changed, then there is no use pursuing the sale.”

Some commissioners believe that law could be changed, and the funds garned from the sale of the hospital used to pay off debt and pay for schools. Yet there are no examples of other Tennessee communities who have successfully changed the law.

Many commissioners spoke highly of the hospital and the services it provides to the community. District 7 Commissioner Bert Chalfant, who is on the board of trustees for the hospital, said he had received more than 130 emails from people in the hospital’s favor.

“Only through community ownership and leadership of Williamson Medical Center are we assured the medical center’s focus is on us, the people of Williamson County,” he read from one email.

Earlier this year, Williamson Medical Center launched a campaign to inform citizens of the referendum, using the hashtag #StandwithWMC.

Dr. Starling Evins, the chairman of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors, said he understands the reasoning behind talk of selling the hospital.

“It’s the ultimate in political conservatism,” he said, pointing to a political distaste of government involvement in healthcare. He said Williamson Medical is a special case.

“Most people love the hospital, and most people in the county use the hospital,” he said, citing data that showed demographics of patient use.

While one commissioner asserted most Williamson County residents seek healthcare in Nashville, Evins said more than 50 percent of their patients are from Williamson County. “Most people who come here after having gone to a Nashville hospital will come back and tell us how much they prefer being a patient at Williamson Medical,” he said.

Evins thinks changing the law is a fruitless task, as is ignoring the limitations that exist.

“That money is earmarked,” he said of any profit that would come from selling the hospital. “They could not use it to pay off debt or build schools. It would have to be used for healthcare.”

District 11 Commissioner Brian Beathard concluded similarly.

“We don’t own this hospital, and that’s why the state says we can’t sell it,” he said. “These hospitals were set up with government grants and federal dollars,” he continued. “Essentially, to sell the hospital is to give it away. And I don’t know that a task force is needed to come to that conclusion.”