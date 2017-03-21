Retired NFL player will talk about how to “Think Like a Pro”

Retired NFL player and Tennessee Titans executive Al Smith will be at Columbia State Community College’s Williamson Campus from noon to 2 p.m. on March 29.

Smith will present a talk on his new book, “Think Like A Pro – Act Like A Pro,” and be available for signings following the event.

Smith, an All-Pro football linebacker, has more than 25 years of leadership experience on and off the field. The Utah State graduate spent 10 seasons with the Houston Oilers, predecessors of the Tennessee Titans, and then became a Titans executive. He was Director of Player Development at Vanderbilt University and now serves on the Board of Directors for the NFL Alumni Association and the American Cancer Society.

His book is focused on game-winning strategies to achieve results, discipline and success in life and business.

“Think Like A Pro – Act Like A Pro” focuses on 17 different lessons on what it takes to go from amateur to pro in all aspects of life. The book is available in the Columbia State Barnes & Noble bookstores.

The event will take place in room 104 in the Administration Building on the Williamson Campus, located at 1228 Liberty Pike. The event is free and open to the public.