Review Board will consider removing Wilson House from National Register

Above, the Civil War-era Joseph Wilson House burned to the ground in 2016.

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION

The Tennessee State Review Board will meet on Sept. 13 to examine proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, as well as to discuss the de-listing of a Franklin property that burned to the ground a year ago.

The meeting, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at the Tennessee Historical Commission at 2941 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214, will vote on nine nominations including the Tennessee War Memorial Building in Davidson County and the Pottsville Store and Hardison Mill Farm in Maury County, as well as other sites around the state.

Those nominations that are found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places in the Department of the Interior. In addition, the Board will review the Joseph Wilson House in Williamson County that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places to recommend if it should stay listed.

The white, Greek revival house that stood on the corner of Clovercroft Road and Wilson Pike burned to the ground overnight on Aug. 30, 2016, leaving only two chimneys standing.

Construction on the home started in 1861. It wasn’t complete until 1865 with the Civil War disrupting its construction. Joseph Wilson resided in the house until his death in 1891.

The Tennessee State Review Board is composed of 13 members with backgrounds in American history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields. It also includes members representing the public. The National Register program was authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

The public is invited to attend the meeting. For additional information, please contact Claudette Stager at (615) 770-1089 or at Claudette.stager@tn.gov.