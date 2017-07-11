Potential redevelopment on Wilson Pike Circle discussed at City Commission meeting

By LANDON WOODROOF

A rezoning request that would allow for a new four-story self-storage facility to be constructed on Wilson Pike Circle was approved on first reading Monday night by the Brentwood City Commission.

The request is for 263 Wilson Pike Circle, the current site of longtime Brentwood business Jim Johnson Landscaping just north of the Vehicle Inspection station. That property is currently zoned C-2 Commercial Retail. The ordinance brought up Monday night would rezone it to C-3 Commercial Warehouse, the required zoning for self-storage facilities.

That property, and the adjacent one at 255 Wilson Pike Circle, the former home of Bell & Association Construction, are owned by BBDB Investments LLC. The developers’ plan is for the old Bell Construction site to be turned into an office building to sit alongside the proposed storage facility.

Darek Bell explained the reason for the rezoning request.

“We are looking to redevelop, do something with these two properties,” he said. “We looked at putting in two office buildings and thought that traffic might be a concern. We started thinking, what doesn’t use a lot of parking and doesn’t generate a lot of traffic? And pretty much self-storage is one of the few things I could come up with that would mitigate that.”

Bell said that storage facilities generate less car traffic than office buildings and that the traffic they do generate tends to come at non-peak office traffic times.

Commissioner Ken Travis spoke in favor of the storage building idea.

“Personally, I like the self-storage because of the number of trips,” he said. “I think Wilson Pike Circle is probably gonna develop more, and we can’t do much more with the roads there.”

Commissioner Mark Gorman agreed.

“I think this is a good use for the property,” he said. “It’s low impact on our infrastructure. Everybody has voiced it. This road can’t handle anymore traffic. And the way that it’s zoned now they could put more traffic on there.”

Although the item on Monday night’s agenda concerned only the property at 263 Wilson Pike Circle, there was some concern raised about the potential traffic impacts of the office building planned for next door.

“My concern comes from the two-minute difference in peak traffic,” Commissioner Rhea Little said, referring to a traffic impact study that was carried out related to the redevelopment plans for the 255 and 263 Wilson Pike Circle properties. That study showed that traffic traveling northbound on Wilson Pike Circle could see travel times increase from 3.4 minutes to 5.7 minutes as a result of the new plans.

The ordinance was approved unanimously on first reading. A community meeting regarding the proposal is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 3. The Planning Commission will consider it on Aug. 7. A public hearing will be held at the City Commission meeting on Aug. 14, and the second and final reading for the ordinance would be at the City Commission meeting on Aug. 28.