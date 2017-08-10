Rezoning: Kenrose parents weigh in on new Split Log Road school

By ASHLEY COKER

At this time next year, families across Williamson County will be preparing to change schools when the county’s new rezoning plan takes effect.

While some students are moving from one existing school to another, more than 140 students at Kenrose Elementary School will be moving into a brand new school.

Kenrose will send students who live east of Northumberland subdivision and Ragsdale Road to the new Split Log Road elementary school

The new facility will also pull students from Mill Creek Elementary School and Sunset Elementary School in smaller numbers.

Home Page Media Group spoke to parents picking up students at Kenrose about the change today. Reactions were mixed.

Amy Hassell’s family will be rezoned to the new school, and she is not happy about the change.

Hassell said her family recently moved to the area, intentionally settling in the center of the current Kenrose zone in an attempt to avoid rezoning.

She said the family may have moved to a different area if they had known about the rezoning at the time.

Hassell currently has one child attending Kenrose.

Like Hassell, Kirsten Lowe’s family will also be rezoned to the new elementary school. Lowe, however, said she “doesn’t mind at all.”

“I think it’s great we’ll have smaller classes,” Lowe said about the change.

She said the new school will be close enough to the family’s home that her children can walk to school, which they cannot do now.

Lowe has two children attending Kenrose.

James Murray is currently seeing his youngest child through Kenrose.

While the family is not affected by this year’s rezoning, Murray said they were rezoned out of Kenrose four years ago. In response, the family moved into the new zone.

Murray said they moved right across the street from the school, where they felt they would be protected for future rezoning.

“If we were rezoned again, I don’t know what we would do,” Murray said.

Multiple other Kenrose parents said they were brand new to Williamson County and were unsure if their families lived in an area that will be rezoned.

While the new school will not open for another year, the naming process is currently underway.