Rezoning Meeting set Wednesday for Woodland Middle School

As discussion continues in county government on funding for campus expansion at Brentwood schools, a Community Rezoning Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Woodland Middle School.

Woodland Middle School is at the entrance to Crockett Park, at 1500 Volunteer Pkwy., Brentwood, TN 37027.

At least 10,000 new students are projected to attend schools in the district during the next five years. Accordingly, the school system is planning for two new elementary schools (including a K-8 school in Thompson’s Station) and is working to relieve over-capacity issues in certain high schools.

On Monday night, the Williamson County Commission Education Committee recommended that expansion plans for Brentwood Middle School, Brentwood High School, and Page High School in southeast Williamson County. The matter will be taken up by the full County Commission on May 8.