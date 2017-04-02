Rezoning meetings this week for Franklin, Page, Ravenwood communities

By EMILY R. WEST

The Williamson County School district has released plans for the upcoming August 2018 rezoning.

With that comes opportunities for parents and members of the community to have their say about the plans. School leaders will meet with members of the community at three meetings in the next week.

Here are the times you can attend:

–– Tuesday, April 4 at Franklin High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

–– Wednesday, April 5 at Page High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

–– Thursday, April 6 at Ravenwood High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Last week the district held a meeting for the Independence High School community.

The district must rezone, largely because of the opening of two new elementary schools and over-capacity issues in certain high schools. It is also rezoning in anticipation of the large amount of growth expected.

At least 10,000 new students are projected to attend schools in the district during the next five years.

The proposed plans would rezone a total of 8 percent of students, which translates into 2,953 pupils.

Williamson County School Board members have reviewed the rezoning proposal but not voted on the plan. It would be implemented in August 2018.