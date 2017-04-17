City commissioner wants to study if Brentwood school district is feasible or desired

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood City Commissioner Rhea Little wants Brentwood to explore the possibility of establishing its own school district.

Little plans to call for a feasibility study on the subject at the City Commission’s upcoming informational meeting on Thursday, April 20.

He made the announcement Sunday on his Facebook page.

“In the course of time a community comes to a crossroad and decisions need to be made if we should continue on the same path or should a new path be taken,” he wrote. “To best make this decision, we as the citizens of Brentwood, need the best information possible to make the right decision for our community.”

Little’s proposal comes in the midst of what has been an uncertain and anxious time for many Brentwood parents and students. The Williamson County Commission is set to decide at its May 8 meeting whether to fund an expansion project at Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School that would address overcrowding problems there. In the absence of that funding, students in some parts of Brentwood could be rezoned to schools in Franklin or Nolensville, according to a “Plan B” rezoning outline introduced last week by WCS Superintendent Mike Looney.

Little said that his decision to call for the study was prompted by the concerns and questions of his constituents, many of whom wondered if Brentwood could just set up its own school system.

“I have so many people constantly asking me about that,” he said in a phone conversation Monday morning. “I think it’s better that the city check into it.”

Little emphasized that he is not advocating for a new Brentwood school district. He simply thinks that Brentwood residents deserve to have their voices heard.

“I think the [Williamson County Schools district] is wonderful,” he said. “I don’t know that I would even be for a city school system, but as a representative for the citizens of Brentwood I have to answer their questions.”

Those questions have come from a diverse range of residents, Little said. On the one hand, there are parents of kids faced with rezoning.

“The lack of funding on the county end has caused the desperation of these parents,” he said.

Questions have also come, though, from people without kids in schools.

“I’ve heard from people who don’t have children in schools because they know all these rezonings have a tremendous effect on their property values, especially if they’re in the areas that are going to be rezoned,” he said.

If the County Commission had approved funding for the BHS and BMS expansion projects at its last meeting, Little doubts that he would have heard so much from constituents.

“If that had been passed in March, I don’t think I would have so many citizens asking these questions about the feasibility of a city school, but that was not passed,” he said.

Looney agrees that the current debate around Plan B has “emotions running high” among Brentwood residents, but that does not mean he supports the idea of a separate Brentwood school district.

“If the City of Brentwood decides to go a different direction, I don’t personally think it’s in the best interests of the students and the district, but ultimately it’s not my call to make,” he said. “It’s ultimately up to the elected officials to advance a proposal and see if the citizens would support it.”

Looney doubts that Brentwood residents will ultimately support such a plan, especially considering the arduous and costly steps he said the city would have to take to establish its own district.

“If you created your own system you’d have to get your own buses, create your own administrative staff” and either “acquire new properties and build [on them] or acquire properties from the county” to house the district’s schools, he said. The city would also have to go through an accreditation process for the schools.

Regardless of how far Little’s proposal advances, Looney said his attention will remain on the problems of the present.

“Honestly, my focus is on serving the students today and tomorrow where I have seats available and sites for funding so we can adequately serve students,” he said. “I’m honestly disinterested in the politics of whether there’s gonna be a separate system or those details.”

The issue of funding is one of Little’s arguments in favor of the study. For him, it’s a matter of fairness. He calculated that Brentwood paid $67,758,516 in property taxes to the county, based on a September 2016 tax assessment (Williamson County Property Assessor Brad Coleman, put the actual figure at $67,103,035). Of that, Little said $51,496,472 went to Williamson County Schools.

When you add in the $15,357,467 that Little calculated the city paid in sales taxes during the previous fiscal year, plus revenues from a business tax and an administrative fee, that makes $68,855,785 that the city contributed to WCS last fiscal year.

“I know that we’re 20 percent of the population and from my best figuring we pay in about 28 to 30 percent of the revenue that goes toward schools,” he said, based on those numbers.

Despite these percentages, Looney actually said that Brentwood leaving could be a financial boon for the school district.

“The honest truth, I think it would potentially create some additional cash flow for us because a number of the schools in the city of Brentwood have debt associated with them, so that could potentially free up some debt for the county to focus elsewhere,” he said.

Still, Looney emphasized, he would rather WCS retain that debt as well as Brentwood’s students.

“We love our Brentwood students and families, and we would be heartbroken if they left the district,” he said.

Speaking for the county, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson was not sure exactly how much Brentwood contributed to the county coffers last year.

“I’m sure it’s a substantial amount, just like some of our other cities,” he said.

On the subject of Brentwood setting up a new school district, Anderson was not unfamiliar with the idea.

“I had heard that there was some conversation to that effect,” he said.

As far as whether it was a good idea or not, Anderson said it was not for him to say.

“I’m sure if the [Brentwood] City Commission wants to examine it, they’ll do a very thorough job of it,” he said. “It’s really a city decision and not a county decision.”

Whatever decision Brentwood’s officials make, a new district would not be formed in time to mediate Brentwood parents’ current rezoning fears.

“It probably won’t be a fast thing, and it’s not necessarily a solution for what we face now,” Little said. Any eventual decision on the new district would be decided at a later date, by a public referendum.

“This is something the citizens decide,” Little said. “As their representative, I’m just trying to facilitate the gathering of information.”

On the matter of the current rezoning situation, Little is hopeful that the County Commissioners will vote to fund the projects at not only BMS and BHS, but also Page Middle and Page High School.

“I appreciate the County Commissioners’ hard work on this, but…the right thing to do is to fund these expansions in the short term,” he said.

Looney pointed out that there are others plans out there to deal with the rezoning situation.

“Mr. Little is just one person proposing a solution. County Commissioner Jeff Ford has suggested a solution and so has John Byers, candidate for Brentwood City Commission. This is a good thing. The community should have input on this,” Looney said.

Brentwood parent Nathan Rollins agrees. He’s got three kids in public schools. The family lives in the Holly Tree Farms subdivision, which means Rollins’s kids will be rezoned to Grassland Elementary and Grassland Middle as part of Plan B.

That is not what they envisioned when they moved to Brentwood from Davidson County in 2013.

Rollins is in the financial industry and has been flummoxed by what he considers the short-sighted decision-making of the Williamson County Commission. To him, the commission seems more interested in keeping a triple-A bond rating than in what’s best for the school system’s kids.

By way of analogy, he compared the County Commissioners to homeowners.

“It’s kind of like doing deferred maintenance on the house,” he said. “I get that it saves money, but eventually it’s gonna cost you more money.”

He thinks the county has the capacity to take on more debt and shed some valuable properties, like Williamson Medical Center.

“Basically you’re putting a Band-Aid on a missing limb,” he says of the County Commission’s financial decisions. “They’re running this as though it were Mayberry, when this county has moved to be almost like the Singapore of Middle Tennessee. It’s just exploding in growth.”

Those decisions, Rollins describes in the following way: “The mindset is keep taxes low and keep debt low and that’s great, but the problem is there’s a mismatch between cash flow, debt maturity and the vastly growing needs of the county for municipal infrastructure.”

Little agreed that the County Commission might need to start thinking differently in order to deal with the challenges of a growing school population.

“They might need to seek solutions outside of the parameters they operate in now,” he said. “This is affecting people’s lives, their students’ lives, their students’ education and their property values.”

That’s why Little sees his call for a study as being more than just a response to the problems facing Brentwood students in the current rezoning discussion. Because once this rezoning debate passes, another could very well be on its way.

“We need to look into ways that might ameliorate or alleviate this happening every few years,” he wrote in his Facebook message. “The other Williamson County schools are very good, but schools are more than academics and athletics; the schools are the friendships the students form, the bond between parents as they work for the schools, the continuity of relationships that creates a nurturing environment for learning.”

Those values make Little think a study is worthwhile, despite the uncertainty of its outcome.

“Like I said, I don’t know if it is feasible but I do know we won’t know if it’s feasible if we don’t study it,” Little said.