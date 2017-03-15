Rhea Little shares his passion for public service

The following profile is one in a series of stories profiling candidates for the upcoming municipal election May 2.

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Service is a family tradition for Rhea Little.

His ancestors moved to the Brentwood area at the tail end of the 18th century, and Little grew up both hearing about and living around family members from multiple generations. Many of them operated local businesses and occupied positions in local government.

Despite his family’s long history of public service in the area, and Little’s own experience both as a businessman and civic leader, he said that he had never seriously considered running for office until he was urged to do so by members of the Brentwood community.

“Back in 2008 I had several friends not connected with one another tell me they thought I’d make a great commissioner,” he said. “I’d never really contemplated it actually, but I love serving and love Brentwood, and our family has a history of serving in Williamson County.”

The more he considered the idea of getting into the race, the more it made sense to him. He had been on the Brentwood Rotary Board of Directors. He had been on the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce Board. He won the Williamson County Small Business of the Year Award in 2003 for his four-generation family auto business, Rhea Little Tire & Auto Repair, which has been in Brentwood since 1968. A move to the city commission seemed like a good next step to take.

“It was like maybe this I where I’m supposed to serve,” he remembers thinking. “And everything was kind of clear that I was called to serve in that position.”

In 2009, Little was elected to the city commission and 2013, he was re-elected. He has found during that time that certain principles that have made his family business last through the decades are equally applicable to his role as a commissioner. Honesty, being well-informed, and most importantly, caring about the people he serves are principles that Little holds dear.

“People don’t care how much you know ‘til they know how much you care,” Little said. “That’s an old family thing.”

Brentwood was home for Little growing up. The auto shop that his father worked at was the first job Little had at the age of 10. He left the business after graduating from Belmont University, when he went to work for the Random House publishing company. That foray, though, was short-lived.

“I just realized that being part of a small business was just kind of in my blood, so I went back [to the family business] and have been doing that ever since,” he said.

A little over thirty years ago, Rhea made another important lifelong decision. He married his wife, Marie. Together they have two children, Grace, who is in graduate school working to become a nurse practitioner, and Abbie, a senior at Ravenwood High School.

Little feels like he has demonstrated the dedication it takes to be a good public servant during his time in office. He loves interacting with constituents and becomes genuinely excited when the city commission is able to accomplish something that positively affects the community.

“When we do a traffic improvement, and it helps traffic flow, or if we get water and sewer in some place or we get a new park, I mean it just thrills me,” he said.

During his tenure, that spirit of service has coupled with an appreciation for his fellow board members.

“I just really love to serve, and I love being part of such an excellent community, but also part of such an excellent commission,” he said. “Commissioners in Brentwood have always been noble people who want to serve.”

Little’s clear vision of Brentwood tradition is the undercurrent of his passion for helping constituents and the community.

“I’m passionate about protecting the way that Brentwood is set up,” he said, noting his desire to keep the city at roughly 90 percent residential, 5 percent commercial and 5 percent service institutional space. He also commented with pride on the fact that the city has not raised property tax rates in 26 years.

He hopes to continue with the work he has been a part of the last 8 years if reelected for a third term. Moving Brentwood into the future whilst appreciating the past is an idea that Little holds dear.

“When I was born [Brentwood] had 3,000 people. As of the last estimate is have over 44,000,” Little said. “That’s a lot of growth in half a century, but the core values of Brentwood have stayed the same. People in Brentwood work hard. They’re educated. They’re family oriented. They watch out for their neighbors, and those thing haven’t changed, we just have more people doing them now. Brentwood is just a really special unique place. Always has been.”

Brentwood’s Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, May 2. Early voting runs from Wednesday, April 12 through Thursday, April 27.