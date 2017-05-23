Commemorative brick fundraiser for Ravenwood High School

The Ravenwood Athletic Club is currently seeking donors to help make a new football stadium entryway a reality at Ravenwood High School.

RHS alumni and supporters can be a part of that project by purchasing an engraved commemorative brick or paver to be set into the new entryway.

There is no dedicated entryway to the stadium now, Lynn Stallcup, who has had four children attend RHS, said.

“This is a great way to celebrate your participation at Ravenwood High School,” Stallcup said. “It’s something that’s never going to go away, it will always be at the school.”

Stallcup particularly encouraged alumni to get involved with the fundraiser. She pictured former students coming to a game years in the future and showing their children where their name was inscribed in brick.

Several different price points are available, although all of the bricks for the front pillars are sold out.

Still available are side or back pillars, which cost $200, or sidewalk pavers, which range from $175 to $100 depending on the size.

The pillar bricks can be engraved with two lines of text with up to 22 characters each. The larger sidewalk paver can contain four lines of 15 characters, while the smaller pavers can hold three lines of 15 characters.

The bricks and pavers can be ordered in a couple of different ways. You can either mail in a check or order online.

For a mail order form, click here.

To order online, click here.

The deadline to order is June 1. The project is expected to be completed by July 28, Stallcup said.

Contributions will be considered a tax deductible donation under Federal Tax exempt ID # 03-0402149.