Ravenwood High School graduate is Wonder Woman stunt double

Photo courtesy of Caitlin Dechelle.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The email came not too long after Caitlin Dechelle had moved to Los Angeles. It was short and simply asked her if she would be interested in working on a film with Jackie Chan.

Dechelle was a champion martial artist with dozens of world championships to her name who had come to L.A. to get into the movie business. She responded that yes she would be interested, but after several months went by with no reply, Dechelle wondered if the email had been a prank.

Then one day another email came. This one basically said, OK, we’re ready to shoot. It was no prank. Pretty soon Dechelle was on a plane to China.

“I had no idea what I was going for and next thing you know I get there and I have a role in the film,” she said. “And then I find out I have my own fight scene and everything.”

It turned out that Chan had been in the United States watching television and saw a tournament on ESPN in which Dechelle was competing. Impressed, he had asked someone to get in touch with her.

That is a story right out of the movies, and it is a story that got Dechelle her biggest role in the movies up to that point. From that film, “Chinese Zodiac,” she has gone on to work in even bigger movies like “Furious 7,” and, most prominently, “Wonder Woman,” where she served as the stunt double for Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

It has been quite the journey so far for this 2009 Ravenwood High School graduate who until just a few years ago was on track to become an orthodontist.

Yet, as improbable as her story may seem, Dechelle’s success makes sense. She has excelled in elite competition for most of her life with the support of a tight-knit family behind her. She is disciplined with a matter-of-fact outlook on what it takes to make it in the movies. She shows up and gets things done.

Dechelle first got involved with martial arts when she was six years old growing up in Miami. No one else in her family was a martial artist. Dechelle got into it because her grandfather had suggested it would be a good way for her to learn to defend herself as she got older.

By the age of eight, Dechelle was competing in international competitions through the North American Sport Karate Association. Her interest in martial arts steadily grew.

“I enjoyed it definitely, and I was taking a few classes a week and then it became more and more,” Dechelle said. “Then by the time you know it I was doing six days a week. I would pretty much go from school to karate.”

She would travel to 12 to 13 different tournaments a year all over the United States, accompanied by her dad, Peter, while her mom, Chivon, and younger brother, Vincent, stayed at home.

Things began to change as she grew into her teenage years.

“Probably up until I was about 13, I won on and off,” Dechelle said. “But then I would probably say I started dominating around 14.”

She specializes in three different styles of martial arts: chinese kenpo, japanese joju ryu and taekwondo. The sword was her weapon of her choice, something that came in handy when she was doing “Wonder Woman.”

When Dechelle was still in high school, her parents decided to relocate. They looked at several different places in the southeast, but eventually settled on Brentwood. As a result, Dechelle started at Ravenwood High School in her junior year.

Her time in Brentwood was pretty hectic, Dechelle remembered. There were the regular demands of high school classes, of course, but also a grueling tournament schedule.

“For the most part I was so busy that I tried to be involved in school as much as I could but I was traveling quite a bit,” she said. “Maybe three weekends out of the whole month I would be gone. And just trying to juggle school, it was very difficult.”

Luckily, Dechelle had several teachers at Ravenwood who really engaged her. She particularly enjoyed Heidi Weimer’s anatomy class and, surprisingly for her, Tim Bilbo’s English class.

“I’m definitely a science person,” she said.

After she graduated in 2009, Dechelle moved to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida. She was planning on becoming an orthodontist, but she became increasingly interested in the idea of moving out to California and getting involved in the movie business. She had always liked movies, especially action ones. She had also observed how a young kid she used to do martial arts with, “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner, had succeeded in Hollywood.

So after a few years at UCF she decided to “to test the waters and see where it could go.”

She had no concrete plans for what to do once she got to California.

“I didn’t really know much about the business,” she said. “I had some friends in it, but I didn’t really know what route to take or what to do so I just started training with different people and meeting people along the way. And then if I did book a job that would kind of lead me to meet a few more people. It’s really about who you know in the business.”

She got early jobs doing a Comcast commercial and then stunt work on the film “John Carter.”

During this time she continued to compete in martial arts tournaments, which was a good thing since that’s how Jackie Chan noticed her. She stopped competing a few years ago, after racking up 94 world championships, she said.

Working with Chan, whom she now considers a close friend, on “Chinese Zodiac” was a turning point for Dechelle. She did stunts in that movie, but also had an acting role.

“That kind of led to another eye-opening experience, another door I could possibly take,” Dechelle said. She realized that, “I want to act. I want to do my own stunts like he does.”

She got the opportunity to do both on MTV’s popular show “Teen Wolf.” In addition to stunts, she also got a role on the show as The Geneticist, one of the series three Dread Doctors.

Dechelle was able to do the same in the seventh installation of the Fast and the Furious Franchise, “Furious 7.” She played a small role as a bodyguard, but also worked as Ronda Rousey’s stunt double.

Dechelle heard about the possibility of a job on the “Wonder Woman” movie from a stunt coordinator she knew.

“He asked me if I was available and wanted to…audition for the doubling role and I said, Yeah of course,” Dechelle said.

She auditioned on her birthday. A few weeks later she was on a plane to London to shoot the film.

The shoot was a long one. She worked on the film for eight months.

““There was hardly any sitting,” Dechelle said. “We worked about six days a week. If I wasn’t shooting I was rehearing or working out. I probably worked out twice a day. Then the days we shot, we were on set between 12 and 15 hours a day.”

Her favorite stunt to film was one in a room full of German soldiers.

“I would say my favorite stunt in the film is when I was fighting the Germans in the room and I did a shield slide across the room,” she said. “That’s in slow motion in the movie.”

After that movie wrapped, Dechelle was on to another dual acting and stunts role in a big-budget Chinese fantasy epic, “Asura.” That movie is yet to be released.

More recently she has done stunts for a new television show, “Midnight, Texas.” The series just premiered on July 24 on NBC.

Dechelle said that young people who were thinking about following their dreams to Hollywood should go for it if they want it badly enough. There’s no assurance of success, but people certainly will not succeed if they do not even try.

“If it’s something that you want to do, just do it,” she said. “Because a lot of people who want to be involved in the business are like, Oh you know I’m just not sure. I don’t know if I can do it or if I have enough money to move out. And I’m like if you want to do it you have to just do it because the sooner you start the better, just like anything else.”

