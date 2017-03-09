City worker proud to help clean up city after tornado

By LANDON WOODROOF

Equipment operators with the City of Brentwood’s Public Works department hauled off 22 dump trucks full of brush Wednesday as pickup efforts related to last week’s tornado continue in the city’s residential areas.

Most of this brush came from the Concord Forest subdivision, Operations Superintendent Rich Richardson said. He expects the city will collect similar amounts of material each day, if not more, until the post-storm cleanup is completed. That is expected by the end of next week.

Despite all the hard work it entails, Richardson, who has been with the city for 17 years, is enjoying getting out there and assisting Brentwood residents.

“It’s pretty cool that the city has the resources to go out and help these folks clean up their mess,” Richardson said. “It’s pretty fun that we get to be heroes for a week.”

The city has six equipment operators working on the pickup effort, and has contracted two dump trucks to pitch in as well. That’s on top of the city’s Gradall machine, with its big telescopic arm and claw, is especially effective at brush removal, Richardson said.

“It’s a monster of a machine,” he said. “I mean it’s a hog. We’re fortunate to have that machine. Not a whole lot of cities our size have ‘em.”

All of those dump trucks full of broken limbs, toppled branches and other debris go to the same place. They’re all taken to Brentwood’s Fire Station 4 on Sunset Road, where they sit in a huge and growing pile until it’s time to feed them into chippers.

“It’s a conveniently located central location that works well,” Richardson said. “We’ve got space and it’s not invasive to homeowners.”

The city is still running its regular brush removal routes in the midst of the storm cleanup, but Richardson gets a special satisfaction from the work the department does in the wake of a big weather event like the one last week. Those types of events can really affect people’s lives, throw them off-balance, and Richardson is proud to be able to do what he can to get things back to normal. And from what he hears, Brentwood residents appreciate his department’s work, too.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from the community,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot of, ‘Heck yeas,’ and, ‘This is awesome!’”

A list of the Brentwood neighborhoods that the public works department will be in to pick up brush outside of its regularly scheduled routes can be found in this previous Home Page article.