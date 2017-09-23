Ricky Skaggs will headline this year’s BrightStone benefit

Ricky Skaggs will headline BrightStone’s 15th Annual “Music That Touches the Heart” benefit, set for Tuesday evening, Oct. 10, 2017, in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin.

Skaggs, a Bluegrass and Country pioneer, will be performing at the benefit along with several award-winning songwriters.

He has 12 #1 hit singles, 14 GRAMMY® Awards, 11 IBMA Awards, eight ACM Awards and eight CMA Awards (including Entertainer of the Year) to his credit.

“Our songwriter’s night is highly anticipated by so many in the community,” recounts Randy Elliott, Director of Development at BrightStone, “with a silent auction full of great items, amazing food, and heartfelt stories from our students and families… “Music that Touches the Heart” promises to be a moving and entertaining evening you’ll never forget!”

The evening also includes a full buffet dinner provided by Dream Events and Catering, and a silent auction featuring great deals. This year’s event has a limited number of tickets and tables still available. Tickets are $150 per person, and tables of eight are available at $1,200, $3,000, or $6,000.

Reservations are available online at BrightStone.org, by phone (615-790-4888), and through the mail (P.O. Box 682966, Franklin, TN 37068). Seats and tables can be purchased through Sept. 25 or until space is filled.

“Music That Touches the Heart” is a yearly benefit that features outstanding performers in an intimate setting. Funds raised from the evening support Middle Tennessee adults who live each day with developmental disabilities and their families.

All proceeds benefit the adults who attend BrightStone who live each day with intellectual and developmental challenges. BrightStone’s mission is to provide a comprehensive work, social support, and future residential community for adults with special needs, expanding their potential and helping them develop mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. To learn more about BrightStone and their vision, please visit their website at www.BrightStone.org or call 615-790-4888.