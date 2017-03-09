Ride the Vines early registration expires Mar. 16

GRACEWORKS MINISTRIES

Less than a week remains to save $10 on registration for GraceWorks’ third annual Ride The Vines cycling event Apr. 22 in southeastern Williamson County.

The cost is $52 for Early Bird registration ending at 11:59 p.m. March 16. Riders can choose between a 24-mile or a 52-mile ride. Both begin and end at Samary Plantation, 2133 Allisona Road, Eagleville.

The 52-mile route includes the challenge of Pull-Tight Hill. The 24-mile ride bypasses Pull-Tight. Rest stops with bathrooms, food and drinks will be provided on both routes.

The shorter route is named the “Brian Angle 24-Mile Ride” in honor of the late dedicated cyclist who was known for his encouragement and aid to novice riders. Angle was known as Biscuits, for creating Mac’s Harpeth Bikes Biscuit And Back Rides for beginning riders on Saturday mornings.

Part of the Ride The Vines’ proceeds will go to the Brian Angle Leadership Award at Marshall University, his alma mater.

Rain or shine, the event begins with a staggered start of the two routes at 8 a.m. Brunch will be provided afterward at Samary. The first 250 registrants, 21 and older, will receive a commemorative bottle of wine.

Registration and more information are available at www.ridethevines.org. Cost after March 16 and registration the day of the event will be $62.