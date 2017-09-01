River gauges show water levels dropping

Above, The water level reaches the bottom of the Del Rio Pike bridge over the Harpeth River at about 7 a.m. on Friday. // MARK COOK

U.S. Geological Survey river level gauges in Bellevue and Franklin indicate that water levels are dropping on the Harpeth River.

The Harpeth early this morning overflowed its banks along Lewisburg Pike near the Franklin drinking water withdrawal station and the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

In addition, the Harpeth rose over a small portion of Del Rio Pike, but the road remained passable.

According to the Geological Survey web site, the Harpeth peaked this morning at 14 feet in Bellevue alongside Hwy. 100. The flood stage there is 20 feet. On Hillsboro Road near the Williamson County Recreation Center, the river peaked at 16.76 feet. Flood stage there is 27 feet. And along Murfreesboro Road at Pinkerton Park in Franklin, the river peaked at 15.66 feet, versus a 30-foot flood stage.

Forecasts call for light rain continuing in the night. The Geological Survey river level forecasts call for levels to continue dropping.