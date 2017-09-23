Riverdale outlasts Centennial in shootout

By MADISON BROWDER | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

The first edition of “The Kriesky Bowl” will be difficult to top.

Riverdale head coach Will Kriesky secured intrafamily bragging rights Friday when his Warriors took down twin brother Matt Kriesky’s Centennial Cougars 57-45.

It was the first time the twin brothers squared up as head coaches.

“Two head coaches that are defensive coaches and you have a shootout. That’s frustrating,” Will Kriesky said. “I’m proud of the way the offense stepped up and carried the team tonight.”

Riverdale was carried by senior running back Savion Davis, who scored six touchdowns.

“It came from my O-line, honestly,” Davis stated. “If I didn’t have a good line then this wouldn’t be possible.”

Will Kriesky offered up praise for Davis.

“We’re proud of Savion,” he said. “He keeps coming to work and getting better every day.”

Centennial falls to 2-4 overall with the loss, while Riverdale improves to 5-1.

Centennial battled fatigue on the offensive and defensive lines throughout the game, as some of the linemen play both ways.

“It wore them down, you could tell,” Centennial’s Matt Kriesky said. “I think both teams were worn down, but depth is an issue for us. We got to keep fighting and keep getting better. Hopefully, it will cool off for us where guys will be able to handle it and play both ways.”

Centennial wasted no time scoring, as receiver Tavion Fleming scored on a 77-yard pass on the second play of the game.

The Cougars extended their lead to 10-0 with a field goal with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter.

An offensive flurry from both teams came with about 1:34 left in the first quarter, as they combined to score four touchdowns in three minutes and 15 seconds.

The first of the touchdowns came from Davis when he returned the kickoff to the Centennial 17 and followed it up by scampering into the end zone a few plays later.

Running back Tre Carlton answered back for the Cougars with a 35-yard touchdown run. Riverdale responded quickly with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jarek Campbell on the first play of the ensuing drive.

Centennial quarterback Tre Stewart capped off the offensive spree when he connected with Fleming for a 78-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up 24-14.

Carlton got on the board again midway through the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run.

Davis earned his second score of the night on a 41-yard run to cut Centennial’s lead to 10.

Following a Carlton fumble, Riverdale recovered and sophomore quarterback Taylor Yancey found Campbell again for a touchdown.

A Stewart fumble deep in Cougar territory set up Davis’ third touchdown to put Riverdale ahead 35-31 for its first lead of the game with 59 seconds left in the half.

Centennial retook the lead to open the second half after Carlton returned an interception for a touchdown.

Davis got his fourth touchdown of the night less than a minute on a 21-yard run to put the Warriors up 42-38.

Running back Jariel Wilson’s 8-yard touchdown run pushed the Cougars ahead 45-42.

Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and a successful two-point conversion gave the Warriors a 50-45 lead.

Davis capped the scoring with another touchdown with 1:13 left in the contest.