Road commissioner awaits budget and is mum on new projects

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Commissioner John Schroer said Monday he is staying quiet about new road projects being funded until the state’s budget is done.

Schroer, head of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said he thinks the three-year-plan will be released very shortly.

“We’ll probably release that plan tomorrow,” he said.

The Tennessee House approved a $37 billion budget Friday and the Senate is expected to vote today on approval. Once that is completed, Schroer said he will release the list of projects.

The projects come from new funding that the Tennessee Legislature passed two weeks ago with the IMPROVE act. That legislation is expected to raise gasoline and diesel taxes and help fund a backlog of $10 billion in transportation projects, Schroer said.

Schroer said the three-year plan is still changing. During the weekend, TDOT officials had to change the three-year-plan after the House took out $55 million from the state transportation budget. Schroer said the department had to cut back its plans for road projects.

“That’s money we thought we we’re going to get early on,” he said.

Instead, the Tennessee General Assembly decided to use the money for other projects.

Schroer said there are a total of 22 projects in Williamson County, totaling more than $450 million.

He has hinted expansion of Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin may still be on that list. And he brought it up once more Monday, saying because Franklin put “skin in the game” it could be done sooner than later.

“The city stepped up and committed dollars,” he said.

