Road rage incident on I-65 results in gun threat, arrest

BY A.J. DUGGER III

A Lewisburg man was arrested following a report of a road rage incident in Franklin involving a death threat against another driver.

Franklin Police announced Thursday that on Saturday, June 10, 49-year-old Eric Geiling of Lewisburg is reported to have stopped his vehicle behind a motorcycle that on the shoulder of I-65 South.

According to the police, Geiling was angry because of how the motorcyclist was operating his vehicle. He is said to have gotten out of his vehicle and threatened to murder the motorcyclist by shooting him. Geiling fled the scene after making his threat, but was tracked down by Franklin police and arrested.

Geiling is free on the $9,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is charged with Aggravated Assault and due in court at 1 p.m. on June 22. If convicted, Geiling could spend several years in prison and be fined up to $10,000.