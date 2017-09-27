Utility relocation work to begin soon on Holly Tree Gap Road

By LANDON WOODROOF

New water pipes are being installed on a section of Holly Tree Gap Road just north of Franklin Road as part of a year-long project undertaken by the Mallory Valley Utility District.

On Wednesday afternoon, a flashing sign said the work would begin on Oct. 9. It also announced the road would be “one lane ahead.”

A letter on the MVUD website said the company is replacing four, six and eight-inch PVC pipes with new 8 and 12-inch ductile iron line in the area. The PVC pipe has been in use for over 30 years, and Director of Operations Bobby Nutt states in the letter that the company “has noted water line leaks and pressure issues along segments of the existing PVC water line.”

The new pipe should last for at least fifty years, the letter says, and should also increase fire flow capability.

The project actually started back in April. MVUD has already replaced pipe on North Berrys Chapel Road and on High Meadows Drive.

“We’re 50 percent through our project right now,” MVUD Assistant General Manager Karen York said.

The utility work will lead to some slow moving traffic for travelers.

“Currently there aren’t any road closures, but as the project progresses there will be lane closures, and those signs will be updated as we move to those sections of the project,” York said.

The stretch of Holly Tree Gap Road to be worked on is not too far north from Franklin Road, where a huge widening project is in its preliminary stages. The two projects are unrelated.

Most of the utility relocation area on Holly Tree Gap Road is in unincorporated Williamson County, York said. A section, however, is in Brentwood as well.

Once the new pipes are put in the roads will be repaved.

York said anyone with any questions about this project should get in touch with the MVUD through its website or by phone at (615) 628-0237.