Robotics: 42 teams put their brains and creations to the test at Brentwood Academy

Photos by ANDREW COLLIGNON

Brentwood Academy on Saturday hosted a statewide VEX Robotics Tournament for middle and high school students, as well as a VEX IQ Tournament for elementary and middle school teams.

A total of 42 high school and middle school teams from area schools competed to earn a spot at the state tournament next year. This year’s theme was “In the Twilight Zone,” and participants received prizes and awards for costumes.

VEX Robotics is a supplier of educational robotics products to school for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineer, and Math) products.