Home
Brentwood Academy

Robotics: 42 teams put their brains and creations to the test at Brentwood Academy

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Robotics: 42 teams put their brains and creations to the test at Brentwood Academy
Photos by ANDREW COLLIGNON
Brentwood Academy on Saturday hosted a statewide VEX Robotics Tournament for middle and high school students, as well as a VEX IQ Tournament for elementary and middle school teams.
A total of 42 high school and middle school teams from area schools competed to earn a spot at the state tournament next year. This year’s theme was “In the Twilight Zone,” and participants received prizes and awards for costumes.
VEX Robotics is a supplier of educational robotics products to school for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineer, and Math) products.
robotics
Teams checked in with costumed volunteers. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
The equipment is checked. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
Making some final adjustments. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
The machines get some final checks. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
This team is in uniform and ready to rumble. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
Waiting in the “pits” for the batteries to charge. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
A crowd awaits the action in the rings. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
A team awaits their call. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
The team briefing. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
Gentlemen, start your engines. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
A cone goes down. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
In this event, robots scoop up rings. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
Moving around on the rings course. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
The trophies await. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
A friendly competition. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
Students pose with the machines they built. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
Focused competitors. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
// ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
Some of the prize winners. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
robotics
Some of the prize winners. // ANDREW COLLIGNON

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply