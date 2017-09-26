Robotics class instills love of learning with an eye toward the future

Photo: Daksh Mukerji and Medha Tandon, both third-graders, show off their robotic work-in-progress at the Brentwood Library.

By LANDON WOODROOF

S.K. Vikraman issued his instructions.

He wanted his robotics students to to write a simple program that would guide their robots around an obstacle on the table and back again. The robots should move at different speeds and have the ability to go backwards.

Rijul Tandon and Rohan Kilaru got right to work.

It had taken one-and-a-half classes for them to build their LEGO Mindstorms EV3 robot and they were eager to solve this puzzle. They adjusted the controls in an attempt to get the robot to make a perfect 90-degree turn.

Each time, that perfect turn did not quite happen.

“They’re learning by trial and error,” Vikraman said. “It’s OK to fail.”

For Vikraman and his partner at the RobotiX Institute, Adarsh Raveendran, the journey of learning is more important than the completion of a single task.

Robots are the vehicle that the two use to get their students interested in subjects like science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Robots provide a way for Vikraman and Raveendran to get their kids conversant with concepts and skills that they believe will serve them well in the workforce of the future, where automation will play a larger and larger role.

Judging from one class session at the Brentwood Library on a recent Saturday, it seems like they have hit on something.

Curiosity led Tandon to the class.

“I want to learn about how to build and program robots,” the seventh-grader said. “I want to see how they work.”

Kilaru came to the class through a love of Legos. When Kilaru’s mom found out about Lego robotics, it seemed like a perfect match for him. He has come to appreciate the challenges involved in programming.

“I want it to turn and move Rohan, so do we do this?” Tandon asked.

Tandon and Kilaru made changes to their program and set the robot down again and again. It whirred along the table, turning, but not in the exact way they wanted.

Eventually, they figured out that there was a problem with the way the motors were installed.

“Rohan did the motor so I’m kind of blaming him,” Tandon said, a hint of humor in his voice.

“I did one motor and you did the other one, so it’s not all my fault,” Kilaru replied.

They were determined to fix it.

Tandon already has plans for what he wants to be when he grows up.

“What I want to do when I get older is to be a meteorologist,” he said. He realizes that does not necessarily involve robotics programming, but he thinks that his experience in the robotics class will serve him well nevertheless.

“It’s like a life skill,” Tandon said.

That sort of thinking is exactly what Raveendran and Vikraman were going for when they started the RobotiX Institute.

The idea started with Raveendran, who has a background in computer science and electronics.

Last year, he introduced his daughter to the Lego robotics kit, wanting to teach her basic programming and STEM concepts. She quickly showed interest in it, and soon some of Raveendran’s friends asked if he could teach their kids about robotics as well.

“I kind of showed them what we can do with this kit and what kind of experiments the kids can do, and they all got really excited,” he said.

The class was just out of Raveendra’s house. Before long, though, he decided to partner with Vikraman—who has a background in physics and robotics—to develop a summer robotics program for kids.

It went well.

“The summer program was hugely successful,” he said. “The kids were really, really excited coming out of that one.” Not only were the children having fun, they were learning the skills and values that Raveendra and Vikraman were passionate about instilling in them.

The partners decided to try to expand their classes beyond just the summer.

“We thought this is something that we need to spread,” Raveendra said. “This is something we can teach more kids.”

They contacted the Brentwood Library and secured usage of the library’s Fall Conference Room for classes. Currently, there are two class sessions on Saturday, with three different streams of learning based on an individual student’s experience level.

For beginners, there is the Lego programming class, where kids program robots to perform certain tasks. That one is generally more suited for younger children, although Raveendra and Vikraman also teach a more advanced level for older kids who want something more challenging.

Then, there is the STEM robotics option, which uses an Arduino robotics kit.

“We are only doing that for a little bit matured students who can understand electronics and also a little bit of programming,” he said.

Lastly, there is a Programming 101 option, which is intended for kids interested in doing things like building websites and learning programming languages.

Raveendra wants the kids who come through his class to be prepared to enter a rapidly changing job environment when they get older.

“If you even look at what is going on right now, everything is moving toward automation and artificial intelligence,” he said.

As those trends become more and more prevalent, Raveendra believes that employers will be looking more and more to hire people familiar with robotics and programming.

“In another five to 10 years there will be a lot of demand for [those who] understand this kind of a concept,” he said. “And we are expecting the overall robotics, automation and AI fields to be the next technology advance where resources will be mostly needed.”

Medha Tandon, Rohan’s little sister, and Daksh Mukerji have a while before they will be entering the workforce. They are in third grade and were busy building their first Lego robot on Saturday.

“The robots are really cool, and I wanted to make one so I would have my own,” Mukerji said.

Medha Tandon was on the same page.

“I like playing with Legos and basically making anything,” she said, adding that they were putting together “a very big robot.”

The clatter and buzzing and whirring of several different robots going at once and of Legos being clacked down on the table and of kids chatting and laughing made for a noisy room. That was no problem for Vikraman.

“It’s a little crazy,” he said. “But that’s what I like. That’s how a workshop should be.”

Tandon and Mukerji were so involved in their project and having so much fun that they had actually developed their own shorthand around the construction of their robot.

They laughed and said they needed another piece. “The weird blue one” they both called it, knowing exactly what the other one meant.

The pair were looking forward to completing their robot so they could get down to the business of programming.

They still had quite a bit of work to do, though. Not that they minded.

“It’s hard,” Mukerji said.

“It’s hard, but it’s fun,” Medha Tandon said. “It’s worth it.”

“Yeah, it’s really fun,” Mukerji said.

For more information about the RobotiX Institute and its classes, visit its Facebook page or show up at one of the classes at the Brentwood Library. There are sessions on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m.