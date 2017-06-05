June 05, 2017

Root for the Preds and still be stylish and dress code compliant

By CATHI AYCOCK

If your office dress code is cramping your Preds-style (no jerseys, what is that about?) we have the solution.

This summer a bevy of gold and navy options are filling the stores. (Who knew that fashion buyers knew that the Preds were going to kill it this season?)

Below are five great options that work for even the most strict office dress code. And the bonus points on the looks? They are all great looking to wear even after we bring the Stanley Cup home.

Skirting the Ice

Pair this fresh, fun skirt with a crisp white blouse for a work look that still says “Go Predators!”.

A skirt that works to make your waist look super tiny? And is the Pred’s team colors? With pockets? Yes please, Antonio Melani skirt, $109, at Dillard’s.

Body (Fashion)  Checking

A great layering piece, this tunic has a fun bell sleeve detail and works with white trousers or denim with ease.

Pair this gold tunic with fun bell sleeves with navy and you are all-Preds-all-day. Geo Flounce Cuff Popover, $79.50 at Ann Taylor.

Winning Wow

A perfect summery dress you can make it work worthy by topping with a navy blazer.

Pair this swingy dress with a navy blazer for work. Ditch the jacket and go play in this Michael Kors dress that is exactly Nashville’s favorite hockey team colors. By Michael Kors, $98 at Dillard’s.

Assist with Accessories

Pair with blue and add a touch of sassy (Go Preds!) style to your desk to dinner look. Star Charm Statement Necklace, $89.50 at Ann Taylor.

Playmaker

Yes, it is the perfect Predator hue. But this lace sheath dress would darling even if it weren’t!

Add a touch of blue via accessories and this fierce dress is office and Preds fan worthy. Gold lace dress by Antonio Melani, $169 at Dillard’s.

