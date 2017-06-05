Root for the Preds and still be stylish and dress code compliant

By CATHI AYCOCK

If your office dress code is cramping your Preds-style (no jerseys, what is that about?) we have the solution.

This summer a bevy of gold and navy options are filling the stores. (Who knew that fashion buyers knew that the Preds were going to kill it this season?)

Below are five great options that work for even the most strict office dress code. And the bonus points on the looks? They are all great looking to wear even after we bring the Stanley Cup home.

Skirting the Ice

Pair this fresh, fun skirt with a crisp white blouse for a work look that still says “Go Predators!”.

Body (Fashion) Checking

A great layering piece, this tunic has a fun bell sleeve detail and works with white trousers or denim with ease.

Winning Wow

A perfect summery dress you can make it work worthy by topping with a navy blazer.

Assist with Accessories

Playmaker

Yes, it is the perfect Predator hue. But this lace sheath dress would darling even if it weren’t!