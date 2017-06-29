Public invited to upcoming Rotary Club meeting about human trafficking

By LANDON WOODROOF

Human trafficking will be the subject of the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s July 14 meeting, which the public is invited to attend.

A representative of the group End Slavery TN will speak about trafficking in Tennessee at the event.

The meeting will be held at 11:45 a.m. on July 14 at the FiftyForward Martin Center in Brentwood. The club’s incoming president Steve Grissim asks any members of the public who do want to come to please RSVP to his email address at sgrissim@myfsi.net. Meals will be available for the public at a cost of $15 per person.

Grissim said the recent Rotary International Convention in Atlanta had inspired him to look more closely at the issue of human trafficking.

“I was really touched by that,” he said. “When I came home I started looking around and found a company started here in 2008 called End Slavery Tennessee.”

The mission of End Slavery Tennessee is “to promote healing of human trafficking survivors and strategically confront slavery in our state.”

According to its website, sex trafficking is the main type of trafficking seen in Tennessee. The site contains numerous accounts of trafficking in Tennessee as well as a wealth of handouts showing the prevalence of trafficking in the state and nationwide.

Grissim was so moved by what he learned about trafficking that he has invited the presidents of the 61 other Rotary clubs in his district to attend the meeting.

“I wanted a meeting with all the presidents and anyone who’s really passionate about this work and brainstorm what we an do as Rotarians in general not only to help individually but to help as a group,” Grissim said.

Grissim said he asked someone at End Slavery Tennessee what the organization needs most.

“If money was no object what would you dream?” he asked. “Her dream is she needs more safe houses for these women. So that’s maybe something we look at.”

The Rotary Club is most famous for tackling polio worldwide, but local organizations like the Brentwood Club also donate money to a host of charities. While nothing is final yet, Grissim sees the upcoming meeting as a chance to see how the Rotary Club might be able to help combat human trafficking.

“This is just kind of the way to get educated and see what we can do,” he said.