Rotary Club of Brentwood announces 2017 scholarship winners

Photo, from left: Rotary Club member Sheila Cleveland, Anica Mohammadkhah, Allison Connor, Mehul Asthana, Meadya Doski, Rotary Club member Michael King and Rotary Club member Roger Wheelwright.

By LANDON WOODROOF

If you were looking for a place to feel outmatched in ambition and intellect by people just out of high school, Friday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Brentwood was the place to be.

At that meeting, the club made its annual scholarship presentation to four recent high school graduates. Two graduated from Brentwood High School and two others just finished up at John Overton High School.

As Rotary Club member Sheila Cleveland explained, each year the Rotary Club of Brentwood awards $8,000 to a student at BHS and one at Overton and then $1,000 each to the president of the BHS Interact Club and the president of the Overton Interact Club. Interact clubs are like the high school equivalent of the Rotary, instilling in students the Rotary concept of “Service Above Self.”

Cleveland said that the winners of the $8,000 scholarship were determined by looking at several factors. These factors are academic achievement, extracurricular activities and financial need. She also said that this year’s decision-making process was especially difficult.

“It was very tough this year,” she said. “It was unbelievable the quality of people we have. It was very, very tough and very, very close but we managed to do it.”

This year BHS graduate Allison Connor and Overton graduate Mehul Asthana won the $8,000 scholarships. Anica Mohammadkhah of BHS and Meadya Doski of Overton won the $1,000 scholarships.

Rotary Club of Brentwood member Charles Grummon briefly interviewed each winner, asking them about their high school experiences as well as their plans for the future.

Connor talked about her deep involvement in a variety of extracurricular activities, like the Mother Daughter Serving Circle, Habitat for Humanity and Young Life. As part of her Young Life experience, Connor told a story about how she spearheaded an effort to organize a wilderness adventure in Colorado for female members like herself.

“It really pushed me to have confidence in myself and do things like reach out for scholarships like the Rotary scholarship and believe in myself as a person and a woman that I can achieve anything,” she said.

The BHS graduate, who is headed to Florida State University in the fall, also discussed her love of art. Last year she won a Congressional Art Award from U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn that allowed her to display a piece of art in the U.S. Capitol building.

She said she is not entirely sure what she will study at Florida State, but said she is “trying to find a field I can incorporate an artistic side into.”

Asthana is not only an Overton graduate, but a graduate of the School for Science and Math at Vanderbilt, a four-year-long honors program at Vanderbilt University. He also helped co-author a paper that will be published in “Young Scientist,” a publication of Vanderbilt’s Center for Science Outreach.

The title alone is enough to make most people wonder if they really paid enough attention in school: “Development of Withdrawal Algorithm for Capsule Endoscopy in Research and Clinical Setting.” Asthana clarified what the article was about.

“Basically in the old days, which was not that long ago, colonoscopies were done using a giant rod and it was really uncomfortable and they would drug you so you really could not do anything the rest of the day,” he said. Nowadays, patients swallow capsules with cameras in them that move through their systems, allowing doctors to see what they need to see. Doctors can control the movement of the capsules using magnets.

“I programmed the magnet so a doctor can tell the magnet to go a certain place,” Asthana said.

Asthana will be attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in the fall where he plans on studying kinesiology. He hopes to become a sports medicine physician one day.

BHS Interact Club President Anica Mohammadkhah mentioned her involvement in a number of other organizations in high school, such as Students Taking a Right Stand. Through that club, Mohammadkhah helped spread awareness about the dangers of drugs and alcohol abuse.

“That club definitely had a big impact on me,” she said. “I did it for four years, and it was really great, and I really enjoyed doing that.”

Mohammadkhah also expressed her love for art and the French language, both of which she got to indulge on a trip to France last year.

Overton’s Meadya Doski told of some pretty impressive stats related to her school’s Interact Club during the time she was president.

“Last year we had roughly about 15 members in the club,” she said. “Me and other members wanted to make the club grow.”

She stepped up a marketing effort for the club that really payed off.

“This year we had roughly 85 members from Overton,” she said, all of whom got really involved.

Doski is following in the footsteps of her sister, Pell, who won a scholarship several years ago. She plans on attending David Lipscomb University and majoring in civil engineering.

The scholarships are just one way that the Rotary Club of Brentwood seeks to give back to the community every year. They also hold annual fundraisers like Pancake Day, which raise money for local charities and service organizations. The recipients of those funds were just announced a couple of weeks ago.

And then, there is the charitable work that the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International does. With the support of local groups like the Rotary Club of Brentwood, they are able to tackle important global issues. These issues deal with hunger, water access and illnesses. Most famously, they have been vigilant in their elimination polio, which has almost been eradicated with the help of Rotarians worldwide.

Rotary Club of Brentwood President Dale Lewelling closed the meeting by reflecting on this year’s scholarship winners.

“I am always impressed when we do this program,” he said. “You guys have a great future ahead of you, and we want to be able to help you out so we hope the scholarships help get you where you want to be.”