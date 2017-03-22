Rotary’s Pancake Day raises money and fills stomachs

By LANDON WOODROOF

For the past 40 years, the Rotary Club of Brentwood has held an annual fundraiser that shows just how delicious charitable giving can be.

The group’s Pancake Day raises money for student scholarships and non-profit organizations. Local chapters of the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA are a few that benefit from this fundraiser.

This year, the event will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Brentwood Middle School. Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $10 each and can be purchased at the door. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Pancake Day is the club’s biggest fundraising event of the year. It attracts a lot of community members, and the Rotary Club likes to keep them entertained.

“First of all, it’s just a fun time,” Rotary Club of Brentwood President Dale Lewelling said. “It’s a great community event. It’s a great time to get people together.”

Clowns and bounce houses will be on hand for the amusement of the younger attendees. In addition, visitors of all ages will be able to marvel at Pancake’s Day main spectacle, a pancake-eating contest featuring high-school athletes from Williamson County schools. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners. Athletes whose programs require community service hours can use their participation in the contest towards those, as well. Whoever can stuff the most pancakes down their craw gets $300, while second and third place get $200 and $100 respectively.

“Last year’s winner of the contest ate five pancakes,” club member Kip Dodson said. “And that doesn’t seem like a lot, but they just haven’t seen the pancake.”

Dodson is referring to the gargantuan size of the Aretha Frankenstein-brand pancakes that the Rotary Club uses for Pancake Day. The contest is not for the faint of heart or the small of stomach.

The pancake-eating competition gets to the heart of the club’s big event. Yes, the event raises money for good causes, but it is also just an opportunity for residents to get together, smile and enjoy each other’s company.

“The goal really is a community event to get people out to see their friends and to see what the Rotary does,” Lewelling said.

Student athletes who want to enter the pancake-eating contest can apply here.

The Rotary Club of Brentwood has been in existence since 1973. It holds weekly meetings at 11:45 a.m. at the FiftyForward Martin Center at 960 Heritage Way.